Mistreated Workers at Video Game Giant Activision Blizzard Will Get $18 Million
THE BILL HAS ARRIVED
The video game giant Activision Blizzard, whose culture descended into turmoil last year over allegations of harassment, discrimination, and other workplace issues, is slated to create a $18 million fund to compensate workers who faced mistreatment. The payout will come as part of a settlement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which sued the company last year; a judge indicated in a hearing on Tuesday that he would sign off on the agreement. Other lawsuits against Activision Blizzard remain pending. “We will continue to focus on eliminating harassment and discrimination from our workplace,” said CEO Bobby Kotick in a statement. “The court’s approval of this settlement is an important step in ensuring that our employees have mechanisms for recourse if they experienced any form of harassment or retaliation.”