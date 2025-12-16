Australian actor Martin Grelis, who appeared in the 1999 first installment of The Matrix film series, has died at the age of 57. “Martin was a bright spark who lit up every room he was in—a talented actor, a kind person, and a wonderful soul,” wrote Grelis’ talent agency, Sophie Jermyn Management, on Instagram, confirming the news of his death. Before his role as a helicopter pilot alongside Keanu Reeves, 61, in the famous sci-fi movie The Matrix, Grelis appeared in the Australian drama Big Sky. Over the years, he also appeared in the 2012 film Iron Sky and the Australian television film Schapelle. “Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and loved ones in this difficult time‚” Grelis’ agency wrote. The actor described himself as “a creative soul. Actor, singer, voice artist & surfer,” on his Instagram page, adding that he adores art and ”the glorious human condition we all share."
Rob Reiner’s concert film follow-up to this past year’s Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues is on hold following the director’s murder this past weekend. According to Variety, Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale, which U.S. distributor Bleecker Street initially planned to release in IMAX next year, has halted further release plans in light of Reiner and his wife Michele’s passing. As for when forward steps will be taken for the project’s release, sources told the site there won’t be news until “the best path forward is decided with those closest to Rob and his family.” The satirical rockumentary will feature the fictional heavy-metal band in concert at Stonehenge, making it the first rock show filmed at the storied English location. The “secret” concert reportedly took place in October. Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer each reprised their roles as the band members, with guest appearances from Shania Twain, Eric Clapton, and Josh Groban, in the final film Renier directed before his death.
MIT Nuclear Science Professor, 47, Shot and Killed Inside Home
A Massachusetts Institute of Technology nuclear science professor was shot and killed inside his Massachusetts home on Monday night. Nuno Loureiro, 47, was found with multiple gunshot wounds after police responded to reports of a shooting at a Brookline residence around 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. The New York Post reported Loureiro was rushed to a hospital following the incident but died Tuesday morning. Investigators have not released details about a suspect or motive, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, the outlet reported. Loureiro was a professor in MIT’s Nuclear Science & Engineering and Physics department and served as director of the university’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. In a statement, an MIT spokesperson expressed condolences to Loureiro’s family and colleagues, telling the Post, “Our deepest sympathies are with his family, students, colleagues, and all those who are grieving.” The university added that support services are being made available as students and staff grapple with the sudden loss of the professor.
A doctor involved in the scheme to give Matthew Perry ketamine before the actor’s overdose in October 2023 was sentenced to eight months of home confinement and three years of supervised release on Tuesday by Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett in a Los Angeles court. Perry was prescribed ketamine to treat depression, but turned to Dr. Salvador Plasencia when his own doctor wouldn’t prescribe the dosage he wanted. Chavez, 55, purchased large quantities of ketamine wholesale and provided them to Plasencia, 44, who in turn gave them to Perry. The investigation into Perry’s death found that Plasencia texted Chavez to say that Perry was a “moron” whom he could exploit for money. Plasencia was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in early December. Chavez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. His defense team argued that, unlike Plasencia, Chavez cooperated with the investigation from the outset and agreed to give up his medical license before he was detained. His lawyer, Matthew Binninger, called the sentence a “fair and just outcome” for the case. When being sentenced, Chavez said, “I just want to say my heart goes out to the Perry family.”
Police in Providence, Rhode Island released a new image of the person of interest in the school shooting on Brown University’s campus Saturday. The police department said it has plans to “release additional media shortly” in the shooting, which killed two students and injured nine others. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha had said that an “enhanced photograph” of the individual would be released Tuesday. Investigators have shared multiple videos of the person of interest walking near campus. Images and video footage that have been released so far do not give a clear view of the person’s face. The suspect has been described by the FBI as being “approximately 5’8” with a stocky build.” Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the gunman.
Nick Reiner missed his first scheduled court date after he failed to be medically cleared in time, his lawyer said. Reiner, 32, has been arrested in connection with the grisly murders of his parents, Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, whose throats were slit sometime between Saturday evening, when they attended a Christmas party at Conan O’Brien’s house, and Sunday afternoon, when their bodies were discovered. The younger Reiner’s attorney, Alan Jackson, who has represented high-profile clients such as Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, told journalists in a Los Angeles courthouse that his client—being held without bail on suspicion of murder—was not medically cleared to attend his first hearing, initially scheduled for Tuesday morning. While formal charges are yet to be issued, the Times reports it is “expected” Nick will be charged with murder for the dual slaying. No details have been given about why Nick failed to be medically cleared in time for court, but he has long struggled with addiction and mental health issues. Jackson did not answer questions about Nick’s mental state when asked, reports the Los Angeles Times.
A Frontier Airlines plane began spitting flames from one of its engine minutes after departing Cleveland, Ohio, according to reports. Just 15 minutes into its journey to Atlanta, Georgia, the Airbus A321neo was forced to turn around and head back to Cleveland Hopkins International, flight-tracking software showed. Flight F92467 returned to its point of origin safely at around lunchtime on Tuesday, according to Flight Aware, with no injuries reported. Aviation account JonNYC reported that eyewitnesses saw the plane’s engine spitting flames. “Someone says a Frontier flight out of Cleveland today had an engine flame out, about 15 min. after departure, returned to CLE,” the account said, before citing a source: “Plane was above my neighborhood, eyewitness accounts heard what sounded like explosions and they saw flames coming out of the engine in the air.” Simple Flying reports the two-year-old plane is fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines, which have had a challenging launch on the new Airbus model. The specialist outlet reported, “One third of the global fleet is currently grounded due to known manufacturing defects.” It added, “This is just one more entry in the saga of the P&W GTF engine’s disastrous debut.” A Frontier spokeswoman denied there was a fire. “The aircraft in question experienced a mechanical issue shortly after take-off. The crew followed standard procedures, returned to the field and landed safely, ” spokeswoman Jennifer De La Cruz said in a statement to the Daily Beast.
Former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya is considering a run for the U.S. Senate in Minnesota, a move that would mark her most significant step from sports broadcasting into Republican politics. According to OutKick, Tafoya met last week with the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and other key figures in Washington to discuss a potential bid for the seat. Sources told the outlet that party leaders are eager for Tafoya to enter the race and that she is in “ongoing conversations” with NRSC Chairman Sen. Tim Scott about what a campaign could look like. Tafoya is expected to decide whether she will run in early 2026, OutKick reported. Tafoya spent more than 25 years as a sideline reporter covering the NFL, calling her final game for NBC in 2022. Since leaving broadcasting, she has increasingly leaned into conservative politics, including serving as co-chair of Kendall Qualls’ 2022 gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota and becoming a vocal political commentator. If she jumps in, a run for the seat would be an uphill one. Minnesota has not elected a Republican senator in more than a decade.
A chaotic scene in a legislative session was caught on camera Monday after a shouting match escalated into shoving and hair-pulling between lawmakers. The clash unfolded in Mexico City’s Congress as opposition PAN legislators occupied the dais to protest a proposal by the ruling Morena Party to close the capital’s transparency body, Fox News reported. Colleagues piled in to separate the women at the center of the scuffle. Both parties later denounced the violence and blamed the other side. “What worries us a lot is how the opposition is systematically resorting to violence instead of arguments, in the absence of being able to debate,” said Paulo Garcia, a spokesman for the Moreno Party. The fracas follows another ugly scene in the country’s parliament on Aug. 27, when a Senate clash ended with threats of violence. Senate president Gerardo Fernández Noroña said opposition leader Alejandro Moreno grabbed him during a livestream and vowed to “beat the s--t out of” him.
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters are honoring their late mother, Kim Porter, with heartfelt birthday tributes. Jessie and D’Lila Combs, both 18, marked what would have been Porter’s 55th birthday Monday with a joint Instagram post, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY, we love you soooooo much. We miss you so freaking much and we know you are always walking by our sides. #ForeverKP.” Porter’s son Christian Combs also paid tribute, sharing a series of photos alongside an emotional caption. “HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY MOMMY!!!” he wrote. “I wish I could be with you right now and hug and kiss you!! You are the reason I keep going every day! I love you and miss you mommy!” Porter died in 2018 at age 47 from pneumonia, and this year marks almost a decade since her tragic death. The tributes arrive as the Combs family navigates a period of heightened public attention surrounding their father’s ongoing legal troubles. The rapper was sentenced in October to 50 months in prison on prostitution related charges.