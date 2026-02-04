Politics

Mitch McConnell, 83, Hospitalized

HEALTH SCARE

The former Senate majority leader missed Senate votes on Monday and Tuesday.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

UNITED STATES - APRIL 1: Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is seen after the senate luncheons in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Tom Williams/Tom Williams/Getty Images

Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after experiencing what a spokesperson described as “flu-like symptoms.”

The 83-year-old Kentucky senator checked himself into a hospital on Monday evening “in an abundance of caution,” senior advisor David Popp said in a statement.

“His prognosis is positive and he is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving,” Popp added. “He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business.”

The former Senate majority leader missed crucial Senate votes on Monday and Tuesday, Politico reported.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now