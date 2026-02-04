Mitch McConnell, 83, Hospitalized

Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after experiencing what a spokesperson described as “flu-like symptoms.”

The 83-year-old Kentucky senator checked himself into a hospital on Monday evening “in an abundance of caution,” senior advisor David Popp said in a statement.

“His prognosis is positive and he is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving,” Popp added. “He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business.”

The former Senate majority leader missed crucial Senate votes on Monday and Tuesday, Politico reported.