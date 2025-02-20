Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Mitch McConnell, 83, Will Not Seek Re-Election Next Year
Over It
“I will not seek this honor an eighth time,” McConnell will say in prepared remarks.
Amethyst Martinez
Breaking News Intern
Juliegrace Brufke
Senior Political Correspondent
Updated
Feb. 20 2025
12:15PM EST
/
Published
Feb. 20 2025
11:33AM EST
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Amethyst Martinez
Breaking News Intern
Juliegrace Brufke
Senior Political Correspondent
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Musk Talks Over Trump as Hannity Blanks President in Awkward Fox Interview
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
MAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
Politics
Former NFL Punter Arrested at City Council Meeting After MAGA Protest
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics
DOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
Politics
Dolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee