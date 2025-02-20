Politics

Mitch McConnell, 83, Will Not Seek Re-Election Next Year

Over It

“I will not seek this honor an eighth time,” McConnell will say in prepared remarks.

Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Juliegrace Brufke 

Senior Political Correspondent

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is pushed in a wheelchair as he heads for votes at the Capitol on February 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Ukraine "should have never started it" in comments about Russia's invasion of the country in February 2022. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Amethyst Martinez

Amethyst Martinez

Breaking News Intern

Juliegrace Brufke

Juliegrace Brufke

Senior Political Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Talks Over Trump as Hannity Blanks President in Awkward Fox Interview
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsMAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsFormer NFL Punter Arrested at City Council Meeting After MAGA Protest
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsDOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee