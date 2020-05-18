McConnell Taps Rubio as Acting Chairman of Senate Intel Committee
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday selected Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) to serve as the acting intelligence committee chairman after Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) stepped down last week amid an investigation into allegations of insider trading. “I am glad to announce that Senator Marco Rubio has accepted my invitation,” McConnell wrote in a statement. “Senator Rubio was the natural choice for this temporary assignment on the basis of accumulated committee service. His proven leadership on pertinent issues only made the decision easier.” McConnell announced last week that Burr would be taking a leave of absence from his role amid an FBI investigation of his trading activities within days of a classified Senate briefing on the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, which precipitated a stock market crash.