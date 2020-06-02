Mitch McConnell Blocks Resolution Condemning Trump’s Crackdown on Peaceful Protesters
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked a resolution that would have condemned President Donald Trump’s actions towards protesters in Lafayette Square Monday evening. As Trump walked to the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, police tear gassed protesters to clear the area on the direct orders of Attorney General Bill Barr. President Trump then posed for a photo opportunity in front of the church, a move that was later denounced by the Washington Diocese’s Archbishop. McConnell said of the bill, introduced by Senate Minority Leader Churck Schumer: “Outside of the Washington, D.C., bubble, there is no universe where Americans think Democrats' obsession with condemning President Trump is a more urgent priority than ending the riots or advancing racial justice.” Tense and violent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody escalated over the weekend and continued Monday.