Elections

Mitch McConnell Called Donald Trump a ‘Stupid’ and ‘Despicable Human Being’

‘NARCISSIST’

According to McConnell’s oral diaries, obtained by a biographer, the GOP leader expressed confidence in the “good judgment of the American people” for “firing” Trump in 2020.

Sean Craig
Sean Craig
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also called his party’s presidential nominee “ill-tempered,” according to his own records.
Saul Loeb, Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called his party’s presidential nominee, Donald Trump, a “stupid,” “ill-tempered,” and “despicable human being,” according to his own records.

McConnell made the withering assessments in a series of private “personal oral histories” that he gave to Michael Tackett, the deputy Washington bureau chief of the Associated Press, who has a forthcoming biography about the Kentucky senator called The Price of Power. The AP conveniently reported the book’s juicy details.

McConnell’s remarks were made after the 2020 election that Trump lost, and the senator was apparently elated to see the backside of the former president, musing, “it’s not just the Democrats who are counting the days” until he leaves office.

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell to Meet With Trump for the First Time in 4 Years

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL
AJ McDougall, Matt Young, Brett Bachman
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

The Senate Republican leader since 2007, he also expressed confidence in the “good judgment of the American people” for rejecting Trump that year.

“They’ve had just enough of the misrepresentations, the outright lies almost on a daily basis, and they fired him,” he said, in one of his recorded diaries.

McConnell, 82, announced earlier this year that he will step down as leader at the end of November.

Despite his private protestations and his public blaming of Trump as “practically responsible” for the “disgraceful” Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, McConnell is one of several formerly disaffected Republicans to turn around and endorse the former president this year.

“It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support,” he said in March.

That puts him in league with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), two other GOP stalwarts who had variously criticized Trump and later had a come-to-MAGA moment.

After Trump lost the election and in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 attack, McConnell privately mused about his escalating instability, Tackett’s book will reveal.

“For a narcissist like him, that’s been really hard to take, and so his behavior since the election has been even worse, by far, than it was before, because he has no filter now at all,” he said.

Sean Craig

Sean Craig

sdbcraig

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now

media

‘Exhausted’ Trump Can’t Make It Through Interview in His Home

Matt Wilstein
media

TMZ Realizes It Was Wrong to Share Pictures of Liam Paynes Body

Corbin Bolies
politics

Trump Wanders Rally Stage in Long, Awkward Silence After Microphone Fail

William Vaillancourt
media

Swifties Demand Lawsuit Over ‘Cringe’ Lara Trump Video

Liam Archacki
politics

Trump Spews Profanity and Bizarre Insults at Catholic Charity Dinner

AJ McDougall,
Brett Bachman,
Matt Young