Mitch McConnell Fumes Supreme Court Leak Was ‘Lawless Action’
‘MOB RULE’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has spoken out against the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade, calling it another example of the “radical left’s ongoing campaign to bully and intimidate federal judges and substitute mob rule for the rule of law.” It’s generally not illegal to leak documents like draft opinions, but McConnell still fumed that the “lawless action should be investigated and punished as fully as possible. The Chief Justice must get to the bottom of it and the Department of Justice must pursue criminal charges if applicable.” He decried the supposed attack on the independence of the judiciary. After the leak, President Joe Biden assured the public that his administration “will be ready when any ruling is issued,” and reaffirmed that “Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned.”