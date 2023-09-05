McConnell Didn’t Suffer a Stroke, Capitol Physician Says
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s alarming public freeze-ups were not caused by a stroke or seizure disorder, according to a letter from the Capitol’s attending physician. “There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease,” physician Brian Monahan wrote in a letter shared by McConnell’s office Tuesday. The letter noted that brain MRI imaging, EEG study, and consultations with “several neurologists” ruled out all the ailments listed. Concerns for the 81-year-old Kentucky Republican’s health have grown after he froze up in public twice in recent months, leading to aides whisking him away. McConnell, who was hospitalized in March after a fall, is due to return to the Senate on Tuesday following a month-long recess.