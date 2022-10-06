Unlike the Senate Minority Leader Himself, This Mitch McConnell Dildo Actually Supports Abortion Rights

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The thought of ‘getting off’ to Mitch McConnell is downright repulsive to me, but when I saw that sexual wellness brand Dame released a dildo partially-molded with the face of the anti-choice politician, I was intrigued nonetheless. It turns out the brand launched the unusual sex toy as a part of a new campaign—‘Get F*cked by the Government on Your Own Terms.’ The campaign comes in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s recent Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade; a decision that was undoubtedly the result of the Kentucky senator’s long-term agenda to ensure his legacy of attacking women’s rights by strategically establishing a conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

Dame’s decision to create this limited edition love toy bearing Mitchell McConnell’s portrait was a natural choice as he’s become the face of extreme anti-abortion discourse, but while the senate minority leader was a no-brainer, the campaign is aimed to call out every anti-choice advocate blocking access to critical health care. “Mitch McConnell has been one of the most outspoken voices around abortion bans in the country. His rhetoric is dangerous to people’s autonomy over their bodies. We’ve seen this play out through his role in engineering the fall of Roe v. Wade from the very beginning,” Dame Products founder and CEO Alexandra Fine tells The Daily Beast exclusively. “Using his likeness in this product represents every anti-choice politician that has worked so hard to silence our voices and put us in danger. We hope this helps them hear us now.”

Dame Limited Edition Mitch McConnell Dildo “Anti-choice politicians are f*cking you. Now you get to f*ck them back.” Buy at Dame $ 80

Given Dame’s history of supporting pro-choice causes and fostering an inclusive brand identity overall, it comes as no surprise that the brand will be generously donating 100 percent of proceeds from sales of the dildo to abortion rights funds. Even before this campaign, Dame has remained an outspoken supporter of reproductive freedom and has donated to organizations like the National Network of Abortion Funds, and RAINN. Fine previously worked for Planned Parenthood and is also an advisor to Hey Jane, a trusted telemedicine clinic specializing in virtual abortion care, which has been a literal lifesaver in this post-Roe era.

“Unfortunately, the lack of access to safe reproductive healthcare is a part of our reality (for now). This is something that drives us to continue to find ways to always support and enable abortion choice. Moving forward, you can expect more educational campaigns and content from [Dame], and more opportunities to donate,” Fine tells us. For now, you can pre-order your own Mitch McConnell dildo for $80, which represents the 80 percent of Americans who believe abortion should remain safe and legal, according to independent research conducted by Gallup.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more health and fitness deals, including Vitacost coupons, Dick’s Sporting Goods coupons, Walmart coupons, and Macy’s coupons.