Mitch McConnell: I’m Going to Finish My Senate Term, Thank You Very Much
DAGNABBIT
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said at a terse press conference on Wednesday that he planned not only to see out the end of his two-year term as party leader, but also the rest of his term as Kentucky senator. Asked if he had any imminent plans to hang up his striped ties, McConnell said, “I have no announcements to make on that subject. I am going to finish my term as leader and I’m going to finish my Senate term.” The 81-year-old will next be up for re-election in 2026. He offered no new details on Wednesday about his health, which has been under scrutiny since an apparent public freeze-up last week, his second in as many months. McConnell said that he had “nothing to add” after a congressional doctor cleared him, writing in a letter shared Tuesday that there was no evidence the lawmaker had suffered a stroke or seizure. “I think it should answer any reasonable questions,” McConnell said of the letter.