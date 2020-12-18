Mitch McConnell Gets a Vaccine After Leaving Americans High and Dry
OF COURSE
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has failed for months to deliver relief that would help millions of Americans stay afloat during the pandemic and stem the spread of the coronavirus. But he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were first in line to get a vaccine on Capitol Hill on Friday—even before most frontline workers. McConnell, whose party has repeatedly downplayed the virus, said in a tweet that he was vaccinated as part of a plan to ensure continuity of government. “Vaccines are how we beat this virus,” he wrote. “Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible.”
Vice President Mike Pence, who has overseen a disastrous coronavirus response, and the second lady were also vaccinated on Friday. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife will be vaccinated on Monday. Members of Congress and the White House will receive vaccines before most Americans.