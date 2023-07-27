CHEAT SHEET
Mitch McConnell Had a ‘Face Plant’ Fall Weeks Before His Strange Press Conference: Report
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tripped and fell as he was getting off a plane earlier this month, according to NBC News, weeks before he appeared to oddly freeze up mid-sentence at a press conference. The Senate Minority Leader was apparently not seriously hurt in the July 14 fall at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, which one person on the plane described as a “face plant,” though they did not directly witness the incident. One source also told NBC News that McConnell, 81, has recently started using a wheelchair as a precautionary measure when he’s in crowded airports. After his bizarre press conference Wednesday, McConnell said he was “fine” and joked that he told a concerned President Joe Biden that he too “got sandbagged.”