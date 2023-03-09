Mitch McConnell Concussed by Fall, Will Remain in Hospital for Days

Read it at USA Today
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has a concussion and will remain in the hospital for a few days, his communications director said Thursday afternoon. The GOP leader “is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes,” a statement said. The 81-year-old’s fall at a dinner event in a Washington D.C. hotel Wednesday night wasn’t his first fall in recent years. In 2019, he fractured his shoulder after falling in his Kentucky home.