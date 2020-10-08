Mitch McConnell Is Avoiding the White House Because of Their ‘Approach’ to COVID
STEERING CLEAR
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Thursday that he’s been avoiding the White House since August so as not to catch the new coronavirus. Addressing supporters in Kentucky, McConnell said, “I haven’t actually been to the White House since August the 6th, because my impression was their approach to how to handle this is different from mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing.” The White House has been linked to dozens of cases of COVID-19, including the president and first lady’s positive test last week. McConnell said he and Donald Trump are “having numerous discussions on Judge Barrett and the way forward on that,” though McConnell himself did not attend the Rose Garden event celebrating Barrett’s nomination.