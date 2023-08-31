McConnell Is ‘Medically Clear’ to Work After Freeze-Up Scare, Doc Says
GOOD TO GO
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is “medically clear” to keep working, the physician for the U.S. Congress said Thursday, despite swirling questions about his health after he froze during a press conference on Wednesday for the second time. Dr. Brian Monahan wrote that he cleared McConnell for work after he “conferred” with the senator’s neurology team, but he didn’t say if he examined McConnell himself. McConnell has not been overly forthcoming about his health, instead attributing the first freezing incident to dehydration and the second to lightheadedness. In both instances, McConnell stared blankly forward for nearly 30 seconds when asked a question. Monahan said lightheadedness is not uncommon after a concussion, which McConnell suffered after falling at an event in March. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has called on McConnell to resign, but other Republicans have remained mum on his health.