Mitch McConnell Lays Out Ground Rules for Trump’s Impeachment Trial
Senate Republicans released their impeachment trial resolution Monday evening, laying the groundwork for the trial following President Trump’s legal team’s request for a speedy acquittal. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said opening arguments would begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, giving both Trump’s legal team and House impeachment managers 24 hours over two days each to make opening arguments, according to a copy of the resolution. The opening arguments will be followed by 16 total hours of questions and answers, then a four-hour debate, and finally, a vote on whether to consider witnesses or new information, according to the resolution. White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland told Politico that Trump’s legal team is “gratified that the draft resolution protects the [president’s] rights to a fair trial, and look forward to presenting a vigorous defense on the facts and the process as quickly as possible, and seeking an acquittal as swiftly as possible.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the resolution a “national disgrace” and vowed to offer amendments tomorrow when the Senate begins debating the resolution. “After reading his resolution, it’s clear Senator McConnell is hell-bent on making it much more difficult to get witnesses and documents and intent on rushing the trial through,” Schumer said in a statement. Schumer’s amendment to McConnell’s resolution is expected to receive the first vote late on Tuesday afternoon, according to Politico.