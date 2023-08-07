Mitch McConnell Mercilessly Heckled During Speech With Chants of ‘Retire!’
UNCOMFORTABLE VIEWING
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was interrupted repeatedly by jeers during a breakfast speech in Kentucky Saturday, for what appeared to be the entirety of his appearance. While the Commonwealth Journal describes how McConnell “arrived to a prolonged standing ovation,” he was soon met with boos as McConnell told the crowd he and his wife, Elaine, were “really excited to be back” at the 143rd Annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic, where almost 20 Democratic and Republican speakers appeared. McConnell, however, appeared to bear the brunt of the crowd’s ire, with chants including “shame on you,” “retire,” and “lost the Senate,” ringing around the packed arena as he spoke. McConnell, seemingly unperterbed, powered on without acknowledging the hostile reception. “Well, this is my 28th Fancy Farm, and I want to assure you, it’s not my last,” McConnell added, confirming speculation he was not retiring anytime soon after recent concerns surrounding his health.