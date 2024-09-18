Mitch McConnell Pleads With GOP Colleagues to Avoid Government Shutdown
‘BEYOND STUPID’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was blunt in his assessment of a potential shutdown on Tuesday, warning that it would be “beyond politically stupid” for Republicans to allow the government to shutter just weeks before the election. “One thing you cannot have is a government shutdown. It would be politically beyond stupid for us to do that right before the election, because certainly we’d get the blame,” McConnell told reporters. “One of my favorite old sayings is there’s no education in the second kick of a mule. We’ve been here before. I’m for whatever avoids a government shutdown, and that’ll ultimately end up, obviously, being a discussion between the [Senate] Democratic leader and the Speaker of the House,” he said. Mike Johnson confirmed the House will vote Wednesday on a six-month funding bill connected to controversial “election integrity” legislation that would require proof of citizenship for voter registration. However, with little support from Democrats and not enough GOP support to pass, it’s doubtful the move will work. Funding expires on Sept. 30.