Mitch McConnell Returns to Work at U.S. Capitol After Head Injury
‘BIG FIGHTS TO WIN’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will return to work at the Capitol Monday after falling and hitting his head at a hotel dinner almost six weeks ago. The 81-year-old Republican was subsequently hospitalized for a concussion, while also suffering a minor rib fracture during the incident. His recovery was extended but he is understood to be returning to a full schedule. McConnell confirmed last Thursday that he would be back, posting on Twitter: “I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people.” Video taken Friday showed a sombre McConnell returning to his office for the first time since his fall. On March 25, McConnell posted a statement sincerely thanking supporters. “I’m happy to say I finished inpatient physical therapy earlier today and I’m glad to be home," McConnell said, adding he was “going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home. I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon.” The GOP leader’s absence has stalled much of the Senate, along with Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and John Fetterman, who have also been absent.