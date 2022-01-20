Mitch McConnell Says Black People Vote Just as Much as ‘Americans’
COME AGAIN?
If only politicians thought before they talked. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) seemingly implied on Wednesday that Black Americans are not true Americans. Following a failed vote on Democrats’ John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in the Senate, the minority leader gave some ill-framed comments to the press. A reporter asked McConnell if he had a message for voters of color who are concerned that they will not have equal access to voting in the 2022 midterm elections. He replied, “Well, the concern is misplaced because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.” By Thursday morning, McConnell was trending on social media for accidentally admitting that he doesn’t see Black Americans as real Americans.