McConnell on Trump Impeachment: ‘I’m Not an Impartial Juror’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told reporters Tuesday that he would not strive to be “impartial” during Trump’s impeachment trial. “I’m not an impartial juror, this is a political process. There’s nothing judicial about it. Impeachment is a political decision,” he said. “The House made a partisan political decision to impeach, I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate. I'm not impartial about this at all.” According to Axios, senators have to take an oath before being sworn in for the impeachment trial—which states that the lawmakers will “do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: so help me God.” However, McConnell has been working closely with the White House on the next stages of the impeachment process and will reportedly limit the trial to about two weeks.