McConnell Goads Trump: The Public ‘Needs to Know’ What Happened on Jan. 6
LET’S HEAR IT
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell sure sounds like he’s pretty excited for the facts of the Capitol insurrection be made public. Speaking to Spectrum News on Thursday, he said he was keeping a close eye on the revelations coming from the House panel investigating the riot. “I think the fact finding is interesting. We’re all going to be watching it,” he said. “It was a horrendous event, and I think what they’re seeking to find out is something the public needs to know.” Earlier this week, he appeared to goad Trump and his allies in response to a question about the House Jan. 6 investigation. He told CNN: “It will be interesting to reveal all the participants that were involved.” Politico reported Friday morning that Trump’s attempts to have McConnell deposed as GOP leader have, so far, failed to gain traction.