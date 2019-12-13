Mitch McConnell: We’re Taking Cues From Trump White House Counsel on Impeachment
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told Fox News that Republicans would be in sync with the White House counsel when impeachment proceedings against President Trump advance to the Senate. Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, McConnell said that on “everything” he does in terms of giving guidance during impeachment, “I’m coordinating with the White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this, to the extent that we can.” McConnell went on to say that his party did not have “the kind of ball control on this that a typical issue, for example, comes over from the House, if I don’t like it, we don’t take it up.” On impeachment, he said they had no such option. He added, though: “We all know how it’s going to end: There’s no chance the president’s gonna be removed from office. My hope is that there won’t be a single Republican who votes for either of these articles of impeachment."