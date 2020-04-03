McConnell Still Says He’d Fill Any Supreme Court Vacancies Despite Coronavirus Pandemic
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said once again that he would fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2020, if there were to be one, even as the coronavirus has severely limited Congress’ work. “This Congress goes on until Dec. 31, and we intend to confirm all of the judges that are sent up to us this year,” McConnell told The Washington Post in an interview. The Kentucky senator said that goes for Supreme Court justices, as well. McConnell’s insistence on filling any Supreme Court vacancies in an election year flies in the face of his decision to prevent former President Barack Obama’s nominee from ascending to the high court after Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in 2016. The senator told the Post that he believes the current situation is different because the Senate and the White House are both controlled by Republicans.