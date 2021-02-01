McConnell Didn’t Think Trump Actually Believed Election Was Stolen: NYT
LOL, JK….UNLESS?
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) apparently does not take former President Trump seriously or literally. According to a New York Times report on the days in between Trump’s loss in the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol, McConnell thought Trump was “only blustering” when he repeatedly insisted the election was stolen from him. According to the Times, McConnell also received assurances from Jared Kushner that Trump would eventually concede. Trump is currently awaiting Senate trial for inciting the mob with his speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally, which led to the deaths of four of his supporters and a U.S. Capitol police officer. Trump is the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.