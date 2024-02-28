Mitch McConnell will step aside as Senate Republican leader in November, ending a record-breaking run, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

The 82-year old Kentucky Republican, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 1985 and as GOP leader since 2007, made the announcement himself in a speech from the chamber early Wednesday afternoon.

“One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,” McConnell said. “So I stand before you today ... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.”

“Father Time remains undefeated,” McConnell said. “I am no longer the young man sitting in the back, hoping colleagues would remember my name. It is time for the next generation of leadership.”

McConnell, who was last re-elected in 2020, said he would "finish the job the people of Kentucky hired me to do," indicating his plan to serve until his current term ends in 2027.

This is a developing story and will be updated.