Mitch McConnell Brushes Off Latest Freeze-Up on Senate Floor
BACK TO WORK
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addressed his latest freeze-up on the Senate floor Tuesday, his first public remarks since the scary ordeal. “Now, one particular moment of my time back home has received its fair share of attention in the press over the past week, but I assure you: August was a busy and productive month for me and my staff,” he said. McConnell, 81, froze and stared forward for nearly 30 seconds during a press conference in Kentucky last week—the second such incident he experienced this summer. McConnell didn’t go into detail about the scare on Tuesday and reportedly ignored reporters’ questions about his health. Earlier in the day, the Capitol physician Brian P. Monahan wrote that McConnell had undergone MRI imaging, an EEG study, and had consultations with neurologists. Those checks uncovered no evidence of a seizure disorder or strokes, Monahan said, suggesting the freeze-ups were related to McConnell’s recovery from a concussion.