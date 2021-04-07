McConnell Walks Back ‘Stay Out of Politics’ Warning to Corporations: ‘Didn’t Say That Artfully’
DON’T BITE THE HAND
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) backtracked from his roundly mocked warning to corporations to “stay out of politics,” saying on Wednesday that businesses have the right to comment on political issues.
Jumping on the bandwagon of conservative outrage over corporate criticism of Georgia’s new voting law, McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that it was “stupid” for businesses to comments on “highly incendiary.” He called on corporations to “stay out of politics” but, at the same time, specifically wanted them to know he was “not talking about campaign contributions.”
A day later, McConnell sought to clarify his stance. “I didn’t say that very artfully yesterday,” he said on Wednesday. “They’re certainly entitled to be involved in politics. They are. My principal complaint is they didn’t read the darn bill.”