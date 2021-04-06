McConnell Warns Corporations: Stay Out of Politics—Unless You’re Donating, Of Course
SHOW ME THE MONEY
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has taken many millions of dollars in corporate donations over the years, is not happy with corporations having an opinion on Georgia’s new voter law. “I have a warning, if you will, to corporate America... It’s to stay out of politics. It’s not what you were designed for,” he said on Tuesday. But, he added: “I’m not talking about political contributions... Most [corporations] contribute to both sides. They have political action committees. That’s fine. It’s legal. It’s appropriate.”
Republicans have criticized companies like Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola and Major League Baseball for taking a stance on Georgia’s new law. McConnell said those companies “got their facts wrong” and warned that Republicans “buy stock and fly on planes and drink Coca-Cola.” The warning is a stark departure for McConnell. He is so famously in favor of corporations wading into politics that he fought for there to be no limits on corporate donations in the landmark 2003 lawsuit, McConnell v FEC.