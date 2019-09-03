CHEAT SHEET
McConnell Whines About ‘Moscow Mitch’ Nickname: It’s ‘Over the Top’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell complained about the nickname “Moscow Mitch” during a radio interview, calling it “modern day McCarthyism.” On The Hugh Hewitt Show show Tuesday, the Kentucky Republican said it was “unbelievable for a Cold Warrior like me who spent a career standing up to the Russians to be given a moniker like that.” McConnell said he “can laugh about things like the Grim Reaper, but calling me Moscow Mitch is over the top.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called McConnell “Moscow Mitch” in August for his inaction on legislation for election security and gun restrictions. “This is what we’re up against with the hard left today in America,” McConnell complained in the interview.