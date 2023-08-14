Mitch McConnell’s Colleagues ‘Alarmed’ by Deteriorating Hearing Loss: Report
CAUSE FOR CONCERN
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is “plagued by worsening hearing loss” and his colleagues have become concerned about his health, according to Politico. The 81-year-old insisted he was “fine” last month after he appeared to freeze up while speaking to reporters in the Capitol, with reports following soon after that he had suffered a series of falls earlier this year. Politico now reports that McConnell’s colleagues have “grown more alarmed” about his health, with one lawmaker speaking to McConnell’s staff about whether he should consider getting hearing implants. “He was sitting there as the conversation went on around him,” the anonymous colleague said of McConnell’s hearing loss after attending a recent Senate Republican lunch.