Mitch McConnell’s Missing-in-Action Paycheck Revealed

Missing Sen. Mitch McConnell has been cashing it in during his prolonged and mysterious absence from Capitol Hill.

McConnell, the former Senate majority leader who earns an annual salary of $174,000, made $43,500 in taxpayer-funded paychecks during his 92-day absence from the halls of Congress. The 84-year-old senator was taken to the hospital from his Washington, D.C. home on June 14 and has not been seen in public since.

The senator made even more money by not working for three months than the average annual income of one of his constituents, as the average income in Kentucky is just $35,821 per year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

His staff has also been raking it in during his absence.

McConnell and his staff have continued to receive thousands during his prolonged absence. Tom Brenner/REUTERS

The Kentucky senator’s six highest-paid staffers earned a combined $318,688 pre-tax in the past 92 days that he has been missing from Capitol Hill.

His Senate office is led by his camera-shy chief of staff, Terry Carmack, who earns $226,000 annually. The senator’s communications director, Stephanie Penn, earns about $214,000 per year, as she has presided over this PR disaster.

When accounting for the rest of McConnell’s office, which has about 40 staffers including low-level employees, the Daily Beast calculated that his entire staff received around $893,872 pre-tax in the last 92 days that their boss has been missing.

House Republican heavyweight James Comer, a fellow Kentuckian, has said he is under the impression McConnell will make his grand reappearance on Capitol Hill later on Monday, as the Senate is set to reconvene around 3:00 p.m. Still, he also noted that he had not spoken directly to McConnell, only to his staff.

But even if McConnell does not show up to work later Monday, he will continue to make about $476 every day he is gone from the Senate.

While McConnell was taken from his home via ambulance on June 14, his staff did not address that until July 2.

An ambulance was seen outside of McConnell's home the day he was taken to the hospital. Bo Erickson/REUTERS

After much speculation about his condition, an update from McConnell on July 12 asserted that he did not suffer “a heart attack or a stroke,” even as a 911 call to his residence mentioned cardiac arrest at the time he was taken to the hospital. McConnell said he was taken to the hospital after a fall and was “briefly unconscious,” adding that he subsequently “had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia” while recovering.

In that update, he attached a picture of himself holding the day’s newspaper alongside his wife, Elaine Chao, a former Cabinet official in the Bush administration and the first Trump administration.

Over a week later, his office released a similar image, again showing McConnell smiling alongside Chao while seemingly in a treatment center.

The two "proof-of-life" photos released by McConnell's office. Office of Mitch McConnell

His staff has repeatedly declined to offer further information on the state of his health, only providing vague statements and insisting that he is still working on Senate matters.

McConnell has missed over 60 recorded roll-call votes in the upper chamber. He has also not been present for several high-profile events, including the funeral of his former Senate colleague Lindsey Graham, whom he was professionally close with.

McConnell's staff has refused to answer basic questions about his health. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Even before his most recent stay in the hospital, McConnell, the longest-serving majority leader in Senate history, announced he would not seek reelection in the 2026 midterm elections.