Mitch McConnell’s Sister-in-Law Made Frantic Call for Help as Her Tesla Sank
TRAGIC END
Sen. Mitch McConnell’s billionaire sister-in-law made a frantic call to friends for help as her Tesla sank in a pond on her Texas ranch, The Wall Street Journal reports. Angela Chao, 50, accidentally backed her car into a pond after leaving friends at the guesthouse on the property around 11:30 p.m. and heading back to the main house where her son was sleeping. She called one of those friends to say she had put the car in reverse instead of drive and her car was sinking. The friends tried to save her and called 911 with emergency units arriving at 12:28 a.m.—almost half an hour after getting the call. Police tried to smash a window and a tow truck eventually pulled the car out of the pond around 12:56 a.m. Chao was reportedly unresponsive and unsuccessful attempts were made to resuscitate her for 43 minutes, police said. Chao was the former CEO of dry bulk shipping giant Foremost Group.