McConnell’s Wife Spotted Picking Up Bizarre Award

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s wife has emerged for the first time since posting a second proof-of-life photo with him—this time to accept a bizarre award without her husband.
Elaine Chao revealed that she accepted the “Donald D. Engen Trophy for Aviation Excellence” at a lunch hosted by the Aero Club of D.C. on Wednesday, two days after a photo of her and McConnell was heavily scrutinized not only by Democrats, but even by a family friend of the couple.
Chao, 73, posted two photos from the event, including one with her trophy and another group shot with club members, but it appears her 84-year-old husband, still supposedly recovering from a fall and bout with pneumonia, did not attend the ceremony.
Chao led the Department of Transportation during President Donald Trump’s first term. The Aero Club wrote in a statement that the lunch “was an inspiring afternoon honoring those who have led our industry while investing in those who will shape its future.”
Aside from the pair of proof-of-life photos released this month, McConnell has not addressed his constituents or released a video to prove he is able to serve in the Senate—something that Democrats, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, are calling on him to prove.
This is a developing story that will be updated.