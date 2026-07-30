McConnell’s Wife Spotted Picking Up Bizarre Award

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s wife has emerged for the first time since posting a second proof-of-life photo with him—this time to accept a bizarre award without her husband.

Elaine Chao revealed that she accepted the “Donald D. Engen Trophy for Aviation Excellence” at a lunch hosted by the Aero Club of D.C. on Wednesday, two days after a photo of her and McConnell was heavily scrutinized not only by Democrats, but even by a family friend of the couple.

Office of Mitch McConnell

Chao, 73, posted two photos from the event, including one with her trophy and another group shot with club members, but it appears her 84-year-old husband, still supposedly recovering from a fall and bout with pneumonia, did not attend the ceremony.

Elaine Chao accepted the Donald D. Engen Trophy for Aviation Excellence on Wednesday. Her husband did not appear in any photos from the event. Elaine Chao/X

Chao led the Department of Transportation during President Donald Trump’s first term. The Aero Club wrote in a statement that the lunch “was an inspiring afternoon honoring those who have led our industry while investing in those who will shape its future.”

Aside from the pair of proof-of-life photos released this month, McConnell has not addressed his constituents or released a video to prove he is able to serve in the Senate—something that Democrats, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, are calling on him to prove.