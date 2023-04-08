Two Philadelphia Schools Close After Asbestos Found
Two schools in Philadelphia closed this week after officials discovered asbestos in both buildings. Mitchell Elementary School and Frankford High School will both be closed through at least April 14, switching to a temporary virtual-learning model. “I have no clue what I’m going to do. This is, wow. I have no clue,” Kisha Brooker, a parent with two children who attend Mitchell Elementary, told WHYY. “Spring break goes by, now we’re getting prepared for the new school week, and now parents are lost.” A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers also called the discovery “deeply concerning and upsetting,” according to CBS News. Another high school in Philadelphia—Building 21—also sent students home after an asbestos discovery March 1, and will be closed long-term, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.