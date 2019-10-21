CHEAT SHEET
‘C’EST MOI’
Mitt Romney Admits Using Secret ‘Pierre Delecto’ Twitter Account to Defend Himself
Mitt Romney has admitted to running a secret Twitter account under the mysterious pseudonym “Pierre Delecto.” The former Republican presidential candidate told The Atlantic he uses the account to defend himself and to covertly keep tabs on political discussion. The admission came after The Atlantic published a profile of the Utah senator in which he admitted to having what he called a “lurker account.” Sleuthing from Slate’s Ashley Feinberg found that Pierre Delecto’s first follower was Romney’s oldest son, Tagg, and that the account also followed all of Romney’s children. The account was made private Sunday night, but screenshots showed what Delecto got up to. Last May, he defended himself from a columnist's criticism of how he was dealing with Trump, saying: “You need to take a breath.” Atlantic writer McKay Coppins wrote late Sunday, following the Delecto speculation: “Just spoke to @MittRomney on the phone, and asked him about Pierre Delecto. His only response: ‘C’est moi.’”