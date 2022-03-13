CHEAT SHEET
Mitt Romney Condemns Tulsi Gabbard's 'Treasonous Lies' on Ukraine
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Sunday took to Twitter to denounce former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s statements on the war in Ukraine. “Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda,” he wrote. “Her treasonous lies may well cost lives.” Clips of the Hawaii Democrat on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight are being showcased across Russia’s government-controlled media outlets to defend the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the clips, host Tucker Carlson suggests “Russian disinformation” is “true” and Gabbard discusses biological and chemical weapons that may be in Ukraine. Gabbard also suggests there may be a deliberate cover-up to hide dangerous pathogens in Ukrainian labs.