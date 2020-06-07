Mitt Romney Joins Christian Protesters on March to White House
Longtime Never-Trumper Mitt Romney marched alongside nearly 1,000 Christian activists on Sunday from Washington, D.C.’s Ward 7 to the White House across the city’s highways to protest racial injustice. The demonstration, organized by pastors, is intended to recall the Civil Rights era Selma-to-Montgomery marches in 1965. The Republican senator from Utah said he is marching “to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter.” Romney has said that he will not vote to re-elect President Donald Trump in November. The march is part of a worldwide movement following George Floyd’s death in police custody on May 25.
Ward 7, the easternmost governing segment of the District, is a predominantly black region of the city. Community members have voiced concerns about police conduct in the area in recent years.