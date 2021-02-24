Romney Predicts Trump Will Win 2024 Republican Nomination by a ‘Landslide’
NO ESCAPE
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), the only Republican senator who voted to convict Donald Trump at both of his impeachment trials, is bracing himself for Trump holding his party hostage for several more years. Speaking at an event Tuesday, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee said: “I don’t know if [Trump] will run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he will win the nomination.” Romney went on: “I look at the polls, and the polls show that among the names being floated as potential contenders in 2024, if you put President Trump in there among Republicans, he wins in a landslide.” He also said he would support an effort to stop Trump from regaining the nomination, saying he would get behind someone that “more represented the tiny wing of the Republican Party that I represent.” Romney made his comments at the DealBook DC Policy Project event hosted by The New York Times.