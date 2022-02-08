Romney: I Texted My Thoughts to Niece McDaniel After ‘Inappropriate’ Cheney Censure
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) sent what sounds like some salty texts to his niece, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, after the RNC censured Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY). Last week, the top GOP committee voted to censure Cheney and Kinzinger for their work on the House investigation into the Capitol riot and, in its resolution, the RNC went so far as to describe the events of Jan. 6 as “legitimate political discourse.” Speaking Monday, Romney was clearly unhappy with what had happened. The senator said the censure “could not have been a more inappropriate message,” adding that it was “so far from accurate as to shock and to make people wonder what we’re thinking.” Asked if he’s spoken to his niece, he said: “We’ve exchanged some texts... I expressed my point of view.” However, Romney refused to criticize McDaniel, saying: “I think she’s a wonderful person and doing her very best.”