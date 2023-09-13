Mitt Romney Says He Won’t Seek a Second Term in Senate

Trump antagonist and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Wednesday announced that he won’t seek a second term representing Utah, The Washington Post reported.

Romney, 76, laid out a number of reasons behind his decision to the Post. He said he felt it was time for a new generation to “step up” and “shape the world they’re going to live in,” and his second term would take him into his early 80s.

Romney, who was the only Republican senator to twice vote to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trials, also cited the growing disarray of American politics—saying he wouldn’t feel confident serving under either Trump or President Joe Biden.