Romney: It’s Hard to Imagine a ‘Worse Action’ Than Trump’s Post-Election Freakout
MAD AS HELL
As President Donald Trump continues to trample on nearly every democratic precedent in refusing to accept the election result, Republican senators have largely failed to publicly condemn his actions. But, on Thursday night, Sen. Mitt Romney posted a short statement that amounted to the strongest GOP rebuke of Trump’s desperate attempts to cling onto power so far. “Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election,” the Utah senator wrote. “It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.” On Thursday, Trump and his allies continued to spread baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in Michigan and other states which have been called for Joe Biden.