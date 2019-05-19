Mitt Romney: War with Iran ‘Just Not Going to Happen’

Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Sunday that he does not think President Donald Trump will lead the country to war. Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper, the former governor called Republican Congressman Justin Amash’s call for President Trump to face impeachment “brave” and then went on to discuss growing tensions with Iran. While admitting that the Iran “threat is real” Romney was not convinced the U.S. is headed to war. “I don’t believe for a minute that either the president or [National Security Adviser] John Bolton or, frankly, anyone else in a senior position of leadership in the White House has any interest in going to the Middle East and going to war,” Romney said. “That’s just not going to happen.”