Mitt Romney Will Vote to Convict Trump: ‘Appalling Abuse of Public Trust’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced on Wednesday that he will vote to convict President Trump of one charge, abuse of power, distinguishing himself as the first Republican to support removing the president from office.

He said from the Senate floor that Trump is “guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”

“I think the case was made,” Romney told The New York Times earlier on Wednesday morning.

Romney said he would vote against the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress, arguing that House Democrats failed secure testimony and other evidence they sought for their case. “

I believe that attempting to corrupt an election to maintain power is about as egregious an assault on the Constitution as can be made,” Romney said, adding, “And for that reason, it is a high crime and misdemeanor, and I have no choice under the oath that I took but to express that conclusion.”

The Senate is expected to acquit Trump on both impeachment charges in a vote on Wednesday afternoon.

Romney reportedly acknowledged that he would suffer “unimaginable” political ramifications for his decision, especially from Trump loyalists within his own party. “I recognize there is going to be enormous consequences for having reached this conclusion,” Romney said.