Japanese Olympian Will Get New Medal After Mayor Chomped on First One
TASTE OF GLORY
The Olympic tradition of chomping down on a medal has, frankly, always looked a little bit weird—but it’s especially strange when you didn’t even win it in the first place. A member of Japan's gold-winning softball team is going to get a replacement medal after the mayor of her hometown caused a public outcry by having a little nibble on her original one. The cringeworthy incident happened last week when the Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura threw a celebration for Miu Goto’s achievement. In an apparent attempt to show off to the gathered photographers, the mayor pulled down his mask and clamped his jaws on to Goto’s medal. The mayor was criticized for his lack of respect—and lack of awareness of a raging infectious pandemic in his country—and Tokyo 2020 organizers confirmed Thursday that Goto will get a new medal, free of any unwelcome teeth marks.