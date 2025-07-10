Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’m not usually one to pick up every single viral beauty product that crosses my social media feed—and not only because I’m a beauty writer, but also because I have crazy sensitive, acne-prone skin. If you have a similar skin type, you know that messing around with your skincare lineup and trying new products can result in weeks of skin rehab—never the goal.

The one exception to my strict stick-to-my-go-tos policy is Korean beauty products. In my experience, many Korean beauty products are really well-formulated for sensitive, reactive, and acne-prone skin types. My favorite K-beauty brand? Mixsoon, which is currently a whopping 55 percent for Amazon Prime Day.

If you aren’t familiar with this fan-favorite brand, it recently garnered a cult following for its Bean Essence, a gentle, hydrating, exfoliating treatment that gives you a glow without the irritation. I was initially intrigued by this essence (a water-based skin formula designed to be in between a toner and a serum) because I saw it was used by BLACKPINK’s makeup artist Myungsun Lee.

I finally decided to try it last year when my K-beauty obsession reached an all-time high and haven’t looked back since. Having super sensitive skin means it’s difficult to find exfoliating products that won’t dry out or irritate my skin. To say I’ve tried everything on the market is an understatement. What I’ve learned is that my skin doesn’t respond well to strong chemical exfoliants, but I still need something clarifying to curb breakouts. The Bean Essence provides the perfect solution.

The key exfoliating ingredient is fermented pomegranate, a natural AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) that helps slough away dead skin cells and accelerates cell turnover without causing tightness, peeling, or redness. Unlike most other chemical exfoliants I’ve tried, this essence is gentle enough to use multiple times a week—I can even get away with using it daily under my serums.

The Bean Essence also contains a blend of other all-star ingredients, including fermented barley, fermented soybean, and, fermented Korean pear. According to the brand, the fermentation is key for improving your skin because it breaks down the size of the ingredient particles, which increases the absorption and makes the products more effective.

It only took one week of using this essence to understand why it went viral—it works its magic fast. Grab a bottle (or two) to find out what all the hype is about while it’s more than half off.

