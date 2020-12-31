‘SoHo Karen’ Who Tackled Black Teen Identified as 22-Year-Old From California: Report
EXPOSED
The white woman who tackled a Black teen in New York City after wrongly accusing him of snatching her cell phone has been identified as a 22-year-old from California, according to the New York Post. NYPD sources said Miya Ponsetto, 22, was behind the alleged assault at the Arlo Hotel in Manhattan, where she accused the 14-year-old son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold of theft. On Wednesday, the NYPD released footage of the incident, saying the still-wanted suspect “falsely accused an innocent 14-year-old teenager of stealing her cellphone... then proceeded to physically attack him and fled the location.” The Post tracked down public records showing that there’s only one Miya Ponsetto in the U.S., and that woman was last recorded as living in Sun Valley, California.