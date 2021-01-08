‘Enough!’: ‘SoHo Karen’ Who Tackled Black Teen Snaps at Gayle King in Train-Wreck Interview
‘I’M A 22-YEAR-OLD GIRL’
The “SoHo Karen” who was caught on camera tackling a Black 14-year-old and falsely accusing him of swiping her cellphone sat down for a head-scratcher of an interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, just hours before her arrest in Los Angeles late Thursday. Clad in a “Daddy” hat that she refused to take off even at her lawyer’s behest, Miya Ponsetto at one point apologized from “the bottom of my heart” for the incident—but then repeatedly defended her actions, insisting, “I don’t feel like this one mistake does define me.” I consider myself to be super sweet,” she says at one point. “I’m a 22-year-old girl... how is one girl accusing a guy about a phone a crime?” Ponsetto added. When King pushed back, telling her “you are old enough to know better,” Ponsetto barked back: “All right Gayle, enough. The hotel did have my phone.”
King reported that authorities had to physically pull Ponsetto from her car when they arrested her Thursday on charges of attempted robbery and making false accusations.