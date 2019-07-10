CHEAT SHEET
American League Wins MLB All-Star Game for Seventh Year in a Row
The American League defeated the National League 4-3 in MLB’s annual All-Star Game Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The American League’s victory extended its winning streak to seven in the Midsummer Classic; the AL has won 11 of 14 All-Star Games dating back to 2003. The team took an early lead in the second inning and held on, despite two RBIs in the eighth inning by the NL’s Pete Alonso, who was the Home Run Derby winner. Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber won MVP, and New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, who was appearing in his last All-Star Game before retiring, made a mound visit during the ninth inning so he could receive one last Cleveland ovation.